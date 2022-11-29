Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner + More!

PETE DAVIDSON AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI MAKE FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE FOLLOWING DATING RUMORS: Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a Knicks game together on Sunday night (November 27th) at Madison Square Garden—making their public debut after the news spread that they were dating. Photos of the pair smiling and sitting courtside were shared to the official New York Knicks Instagram page. “Pete & @emrata at The Garden,” the caption read, alongside orange and blue hearts.

KYLIE JENNER SHARES ADORABLE NEW PHOTO OF HER SON: On Monday (November 28th), Kylie Jenner shared a carousel of photos to Instagram, including one of her sitting on grass with her 9-month-old son, whom she shares with Travis Scott. This comes less than a week after she confirmed on an episode of The Kardashians that his name is “still Wolf.”

COLLIN GOSSELIN OPENS UP ABOUT HIS ESTRANGED RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS MOM: In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Collin Gosselin commented on his estranged relationship with his mother, Kate. “I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family,” he said. “I think it tore us apart. It gave us less time to actually be together as a family.” He shared that Kate’s decision to enroll him in a program in 2016 also affected where their relationship stands today. “After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her … Even before being there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down,” he said.

HEATHER RAE EL MOUSSA FELT LIKE SHE WAS ‘ALWAYS SECOND’ TO CHRISTINA HALL WHEN THEY FIRST STARTED CO-PARENTING: Heather Rae El Moussa spoke with Today about what co-parenting was initially like with her husband Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Hall. “I felt like I was always second, and no one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other had such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love, and it was very public divorce,” she said. “You’re coming into it, and you fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex.” Hall shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with Tarek.