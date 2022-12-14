Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Demi Moore + More!

PETE DAVIDSON AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ARE REPORTEDLY GETTING ‘MORE SERIOUS:’ According to People, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are “going strong and getting a little more serious.” A source told the outlet, “They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it’s always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun.”

DEMI MOORE AND BRUCE WILLIS POSE FOR HOLIDAY PHOTOS: Demi Moore shared rare family photos to Instagram Tuesday (December 13th), featuring her ex-husband Bruce Willis and the three daughters they share together, as well as with his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters. “We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” Moore captioned the series of festive snapshots.

PATRICK DEMPSEY SHAVES HIS HEAD: Patrick Dempsey shocked fans by getting rid of his “McDreamy” locks recently. Dempsey’s wife Jillian shared a video of the Grey’s Anatomy star cleaning up his shaved head with a pair of clippers. “Change is good!” she captioned the Instagram post. Jillian explained to People why he decided to make this change. “Patrick recently dyed his hair platinum for a project, and even though he colored his hair back, it wasn’t the same natural ‘salt-and-pepper’ color that we all know and love,” she said. “In order to let his color grow back naturally, we needed to give him a fresh and short start.”

JESSICA CHASTAIN USED TO EAT BANANA PEELS TO ATTRACT ATTENTION IN SCHOOL: Kids do the darndest things. Jessica Chastain told The Guardian recently that when she was younger, she’d eat banana peels in her school cafeteria to gain attention from the other students. “I was an obnoxious kid because I wasn’t getting appropriate attention,” she told the outlet. “I would do things like eat banana peels in the lunch rooms so kids would notice me.”