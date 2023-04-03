Pete Davidson Doesn’t Think His Dating Life Is ‘Interesting’

On a recent episode of the Real Ones With Jon Bernthal podcast, Pete Davidson commented on all the attention he’s received when it comes to his dating life. The Saturday Night Live alum has been in high-profile romances with stars like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people and for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people,” he said. “I don’t think it’s interesting.”

Davidson also shared some numbers. “In 10 years, I’ve dated 12 people,” he told Bernthal. “I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

He added, “I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I’ve dated, I met them at work. I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that’s how it happened.”