Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship?

The ladies seem to love Pete Davidson. Following his romances with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, the Saturday Night Live appears to have confirmed his relationship with Phoebe Dynevor.

Davidson appeared on a Zoom call with Marquette University students on Sunday and told them that he was dating his “celebrity crush.” He added: “That is all I can speak on.”

Rumors of the pair’s romance seemed to confirmed this month when he was spotted out and about with her in England.