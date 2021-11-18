Pete Davidson Celebrates Birthday With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday with rumored new girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Flavor Flav posted a picture of himself celebrating the Saturday Night Live star’s November 16th birthday on Wednesday (Nov. 17th). They were accompanied by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.

The former Public Enemy hype man wrote, “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”