Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Reunite At The 2023 Met Gala

It’s been a year since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Met Gala, with the Kardashians star stirring controversy for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress. While the former couple have since gone their separate ways, Davidson and Kardashian were photographed talking to one another at this year’s Met Gala on Monday (May 1st).

One photo shows the Saturday Night Live alum smiling as he looks at the SKIMS founder, while she talks to Usher. Another shows Kardashian addressing Davidson directly and holding up her hand at him.

Kardashian and Davidson dated for nine months before breaking up in August of 2022. He is now dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.