Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Crash Car Into Beverly Hills Home

On Saturday (March 4th), Pete Davidson was driving a Mercedes-Benz “at a high rate of speed” when he crashed the car into a Beverly Hills home. Police confirmed that Davidson was behind the wheel with The New York Post on Monday (March 6th). Davidson’s girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was in the car with him.

The accident took place around 11 p.m., as the Saturday Night Live star jumped a curb in the Flats neighborhood and took out a fire hydrant. The car then skidded on a front lawn before hitting the corner of a house.

Davidson and Wonders were both unharmed in the crash. A police investigation is underway.