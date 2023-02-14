Penn Badgley Calls Out Netflix For Romanticizing Real-Life Serial Killers

Penn Badgley may play a serial killer on the hit show You, but he thinks people who are “attracted” to them need to “look at that, inside.” The Gossip Girl actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight recently about his role on the show and society’s obsession with real-life killers like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer.

Regarding his character on You, Badgley said, “To be fair, with our show, you’re meant to fall in love with Joe. That’s on us.”

He continued, “Ted Bundy? That’s on you. Jeffrey Dahmer? That is on — Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix.”

The Easy A actor added that he doesn’t have all the answers, but he finds the romanticization of serial killers to be “weird.”