Pedro Pascal, Daniel Radcliffe, Sabrina Carpenter, And More Demand Funding For LGBTQ+ Youth Suicide Prevention

Over 100 celebrities, including Pedro Pascal, Daniel Radcliffe, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande, have spoken out against the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention programs. In an open letter published by the Trevor Project, the stars are calling for the protection of $50 million in federal funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services. The letter expresses heartbreak over the potential elimination of this life-saving program, which has connected nearly 1.3 million crisis contacts with affirming care since its 2022 launch. Emphasizing that “suicide among LGBTQ+ youth is a public health crisis,” the celebrities argue that stripping away this critical lifeline would send a harmful message to vulnerable young people. The letter urges action, stating, “No young person should be left without help in their darkest moment.” (EW)