Peacock Orders ‘Ted’ Animated Series With Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth

Peacock has ordered an animated series based on the Ted film franchise, with Seth MacFarlane reprising his role as the foul-mouthed teddy bear. The series follows the events after the two live-action films, with original cast members Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth voicing their characters. A live-action Ted prequel series is already airing on Peacock, breaking records as its most-watched original title. MacFarlane also voices the title character in that show, which has already been renewed for a second season. The blockbuster success of the first two Ted movies at the box office paved the way for these new ventures. (Variety)