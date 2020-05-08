Pauley Perrette Says Cancelled Sitcom ‘Healed’ Her

Broke may be cancelled, but Pauley Perrette will always be grateful for the opportunity CBS gave her.

“About the ‘limited series’ #BROKE Many new episodes are airing. This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed,” the former NCIS star tweeted.

As fans may recall, Perrette left NCIS after 15 years on CBS under murky circumstances two years ago. At the time, she sent out cryptic tweets alleging that a “machine” was keeping her “silent” and “feeding FALSE stories” about her. She also alluded to “multiple physical assaults” without getting into details.