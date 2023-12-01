Paul Walker, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow + More!

MEADOW WALKER REMEMBERS HER FATHER ON THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS DEATH: Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, shared an old home video to Instagram on Thursday (November 30th), marking the 10th anniversary of his death. Meadow surprises her father with a visit on his birthday in the video. He smiles wide and says, “You just scared the hell out of me.” She captioned the post, “10 years without you… I love you forever.”

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS HER FAMILY ‘SCAMMED THE SYSTEM’ TO BECOME FAMOUS: On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reflected on her family’s rise to fame over the years, saying they “scammed the system” to get to where they are. Speaking to Scott Disick, Kris Jenner said, “You were literally here episode one, season 1,” to which Disick replied, “I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere.’” To Kim, he said, “[Remember] when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?” to which the family replied that it was actually K9 Magazine. “Anything for a cover!” Kim said. “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.” She later added in a confessional, “We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”

GWYNETH PALTROW HOLDS HANDS WITH DAKOTA JOHNSON: Gwyneth Paltrow is happy to share her love for Dakota Johnson—who has dated Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin, since 2017. The Shakespeare in Love actor shared a photo of herself holding hands with the Fifty Shades of Grey actor to her Instagram stories on Wednesday (November 29th). As Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, “I love her … I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”

EMILY BLUNT COMMENTS ON HOW SHE ‘LEARNED A LOT’ ABOUT FASHION FROM ‘THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA:’ Emily Blunt revealed in a recent interview with Variety that she knew nothing about fashion before starring in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. “I didn’t quite realize how intense it was,” she told the outlet. “Friends of mine who’ve worked in the fashion industry say that that film does manage to capture that.” She added, “But I think it was a bit of a voyage of discovery for me in every way — not just about the industry itself but about style, and the art of it, and about how important it is … I think I’d just been dressing like a teenage boy until that happened, and I learned a lot.”