Paul Sorvino Dies At 83

Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino died on Monday (July 25th) at the age of 83. His wife, Dee Dee, was by his side when he passed away due to natural causes.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” Dee Dee said in a statement.

Paul’s daughter, Mira Sorvino, tweeted on Monday (July 25th), “My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

With over 100 acting credits to his name, Paul is most known for his roles as Paul Cicero in Goodfellas and as NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta on Law & Order. Paul also held prominent roles in films such as Reds, The Rocketeer, Nixon, and Romeo + Juliet.

Many stars took to Twitter on Monday (July 25th) to honor the late actor.