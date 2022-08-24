Paul Rudd, King Kong, Larry David + More!

PAUL RUDD JOINS THE CAST OF ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING:’ According to Variety, Paul Rudd is set to star on the third season of Only Murders in the Building. Series co-creator John Hoffman said in a statement, “Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!”

‘KING KONG’ SERIES IN THE WORKS AT DISNEY+: Deadline reports that a series with the working title of King Kong is in the early stages of development at Disney+. Written by Stephany Folsom, the series aims to bring the classic King Kong story into the modern age.

‘CURB YOUR ENTHUSIAM’ RENEWED FOR 12TH SEASON: Variety reports that HBO Max has renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for its 12th season. “Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life,” Larry David said. “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers.”

‘BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER’ AXED BY HBO MAX: TVLine reports that HBO Max will not be moving forward with the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. This is one of six animated projects the streaming platform has decided to drop.