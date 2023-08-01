Paul Reubens Dies At 70

Paul Reubens, the actor most known for his children’s television character, Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70. His death was announced via his official Facebook page on Monday (July 31st).

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the announcement read.

Reubens privately battled cancer for years. “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” he wrote in a statement included in the announcement. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

The success of Reubens’ 1985 movie Pee-wee’s Big Adventure led to the Pee-wee’s Playhouse series, which aired on CBS on Saturday mornings from 1986 to 1991.

Reubens faced setbacks in his career after he was arrested for indecent exposure at an adult movie theater in Sarasota, Florida, in 1991. Then in 2004, he was sentenced to three years probation for possessing “photographs of minors engaged in sexual conduct,” according to NBC News.

Despite these incidents, Reubens went on to star in movies such as Batman Returns, Blow, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He also appeared on television shows such as 30 Rock, Murphy Brown, Gotham, and Reno: 911.

Many in Hollywood took to social media on Monday (July 31st) to pay tribute to the late actor, including Jimmy Kimmel, Tim Burton, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Sedaris, Laraine Newman, and Cher.