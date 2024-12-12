Paul Mescal Reportedly Cast As Paul McCartney In Beatles Biopics

Paul Mescal will reportedly portray Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopics, as accidentally confirmed by director Ridley Scott during a conversation with Christopher Nolan in Los Angeles. Scott, who directed Mescal in Gladiator II, revealed that the actor’s busy schedule prevented him from also starring in his next thriller, The Dog Stars. “Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go,” he said. The four Beatles biopics will delve individually into the perspectives of McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, intertwining their individual stories with the band’s history. No official casting announcements have been made yet, but Mescal has long been rumored as the top pick for McCartney, and Ringo Starr recently let it slip that Barry Keoghan has been learning to play drums for his role. (Source)