Paul McCartney, Elton John, & Garth Brooks To Appear In ?Spinal Tap? Sequel

Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks will have roles in the sequel to the 1984 cult classic, This Is Spinal Tap. Possibly cameos.

According to director Rob Reiner, they start shooting in February and as far as the original cast, he says, “Everybody is back.” And that includes Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer as the main trio from the band.

In March, Spinal Tap will celebrate 40 years since it was originally released.