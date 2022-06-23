Paul Haggis To Remain Under House Arrest In Italy

An Italian judge ruled Wednesday (June 22nd) that Crash director Paul Haggis will remain under house arrest amid ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual assault against him.

According to reports, he met his accuser at a film festival in Monte Carlo in April. The unnamed British woman says he subjected her to nonconsensual sex over the course of a number of days.

He is currently being detained in Italy where he was due to give a masterclass at the Allora film festival in Ostuni.