Patty Jenkins Drags Joss Whedon's 'Wonder Woman' Vision

When asked whether she enjoyed Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut of Justice League, Patty Jenkins didn’t play softball. Jenkins, who famously enjoyed massive critical and popular success for her take on Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, told the ReelBlend podcast that Whedon’s vision of the character (also played by Gadot) completely contradicts her vision for the character.

Jenkins said: “I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on. So then, what are you going to do? I was like…you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work.”

Jenkins said she worked closely with Zack Snyder, the original director of Justice League, to maintain continuity for the character through Wonder Woman, Justice League and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. Snyder had to step down due to the death of his daughter, Autumn, at which point Whedon finished the project.

"I have to have my own films and [Snyder has] been very supportive of that," she said. "And so, I think that [Whedon's] Justice League was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, 'I don't recognize half of these characters. I'm not sure what's going on.'"

Snyder’s version of the film will debut on HBO Max in 2021.