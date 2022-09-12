Patrick Dempsey Crashes Ellen Pompeo’s Red-Carpet Interview

At the D23 Expo on Friday (September 9th), Patrick Dempsey not only debuted his new platinum blonde hair, but he also crashed his longtime Grey’s Anatomy costar’s red-carpet interview.

Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy was in the middle of an interview with Ellen Pompeo when Dempsey grabbed the microphone. “Hi everybody, I’m on the red carpet with Yahoo interviewing the legendary Ellen Pompeo,” he said, turning to face the camera.

Referencing Grey’s Anatomy, he asked his former onscreen wife, “How is the new season? A lot of new faces on there. Are you going to do 30 seasons?” Pompeo laughed and said, “No, I’m not going to do 30 seasons, I’m going to do eight episodes.”

Pompeo spoke to Deadline about her reduced role on the show as well. “[Grey’s is] still gonna be just fine without me — I’m still gonna do the voiceover,” she said.

She added, “I’m gonna always be a part of that show – I’m an exec producer on that show, I’ve spent two decades of my career on that show, it’s my heart and soul, and I’ll never truly be gone as long as that show’s on the air.”