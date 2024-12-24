Pat Sajak Says Goodbye To ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ After 41 Years As Host (06/10)

Pat Sajak ended his 41-year run as the host of Wheel Of Fortune on Friday, calling it “an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year.” Vanna White, who stood by his side, credited Sajak for making her comfortable and confident, stating, “You made me who I am. You really did.” Sajak reflected on the show’s impact, sharing moments when viewers expressed how the show had connected generations and families, calling it “awfully gratifying.” Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of the iconic game show when it returns for a new season this fall. Vanna White will return as well. (Variety)