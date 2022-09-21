Paris Hilton’s ‘Heart Is Broken’ Over Missing Dog, Diamond Baby

website maker

Paris Hilton took to Instagram on Monday (September 19th) to share that her dog, Diamond Baby, is missing. She also offered a “big reward” for Diamond Baby’s return.

Sharing a slideshow of her missing pet, Hilton wrote, “This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of words. Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday. I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open.”

She continued, “My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her. We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now.”

The Simple Life star expressed how devastating this is for her. “Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling – My heart is broken. I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here,” she wrote.