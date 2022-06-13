Paris Hilton Says She Chose Britney Spears’ Wedding Over DJing For President Biden

Paris Hilton had a tough decision to make recently. On her This is Paris podcast released Friday (June 9th), the Simple Life star said she had to choose between attending Britney Spears’ wedding and DJing for a dinner hosted by President Biden. She chose Britney.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” Hilton said. The House of Wax actress was referring to a dinner welcoming world leaders for the ninth Summit of the Americas, hosted by President Biden.

As for Britney’s wedding with Sam Asghari, Hilton said, “I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell. But all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale.”