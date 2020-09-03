Paris Hilton Reveals Past Abuse

In a candid conversation with People, Paris Hilton is opening up about toxic relationships from her past.

The reality star said: “I went through multiple abusive relationships. I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should.”

In her new documentary This Is Paris set to drop on YouTube September 14th, the 39-year-old that the pattern of abuse began when she attended Provo Canyon boarding school as a teen.

She told People: “I had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo, that it made me feel like it was normal.”

Hilton said that the abuse five of her exes dished out started the same way: “They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colors would show. They’d get jealous, or defensive or try to control me. And there there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive.”

Hilton revealed that she romanticized the abuse: “I didn’t really understand what love or relationships were. I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can’t believe I let people treat me like that.”

She also blamed her infamous 2003 sex tape on Provo: “I would never have let anyone into my life like [the man in the tape, whom she was dating at the time]. I met the worst person I could meet and if I hadn’t gone to Provo, I wouldn’t have entertained the thought of letting him into my life. Provo affected my future relationships.”

Hilton told People that her boyfriend Carter Reum makes her feel safe. “Before, I don’t think I was really ready for a good relationship. But I’ve learned so much. And I’m so grateful to have found my perfect match.”