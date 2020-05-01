Paris Hilton Goes Public With Long-Rumored Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is making her relationship with boyfriend Carter Reum Insta-official. The 39-year-old heiress and perfume mogul captioned a shot of them kissing: “Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you’re mine.”

Hilton’s famous friends, including Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum and Larsa Pippen, along with her mom Kathy Hilton shared their approval. The pair stepped out for the first time at the Golden Globes in January, but Paris was uncharacteristically quiet about their relationship.

She had a very public split from fiancé Chris Zylka in 2018, after he proposed to her with a 20-carat $2 million diamond. Reum is an entrepreneur best known for co-founding the liquor brand VEEV Spirits with his brother, Courtney Reum.