Paris Hilton Faces Backlash For Vacationing In Maui Amid Wildfires

Paris Hilton is facing criticism for vacationing in Maui, just 30 miles away from the devastated town of Lahaina, where at least 99 people died due to wildfires. The Simple Life star was photographed enjoying the beach in Wailea over the weekend with her husband, Carter Reum, and their son.

According to The Daily Mail, the Hawaiian Tourism Agency has been asking visitors to leave since Wednesday (August 9th), while requesting others to postpone their trips to the island. Jason Momoa shared a video of the devastation to Instagram last week and wrote in the caption, “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI.”

On Monday (August 14th), the Aquaman actor also shared a video of a Hawaiian resident expressing shock at tourists carrying on like normal after the tragedy.

“The same waters that our people just died in three days ago are the same waters the very next day these visitors – tourists – were swimming in,” the woman said in the video. “And that says a lot about where their heart and mind is through all of this and where our heart and mind is. You don’t see our people swimming, snorkeling, surfing. Nobody is having fun in tragedy and continuing their lives like nothing has happened.”

People on social media have called the House of Wax actress “tone deaf” and “out of touch.”