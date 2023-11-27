Paris Hilton, Eric McCormack, Brigitte Nielsen + More!

PARIS HILTON AND CARTER REUM WELCOME THEIR SECOND CHILD TOGETHER: Paris Hilton revealed on Instagram Friday (November 24th) that she and her husband, Carter Reum, are officially parents to a baby girl named London. The Simple Life star’s rep told The Associated Press that London was welcomed to the world via surrogate. “Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton wrote on Instagram alongside pink baby clothes and a crochet bunny.

JANET LEIGH HOLDEN FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM ERIC MCCORMACK AFTER 26 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: People reports that Janet Leigh Holden and Eric McCormack are going their separate ways after 26 years of marriage. Holden cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filings. The pair first met on the set of Lonesome Dove in 1994 and were married in 1997. They share a 21-year-old son named Finnigan Holden McCormack.

BRIGITTE NIELSEN SAYS SHE ‘NEVER THINK[S] ABOUT’ SYLVESTER STALLONE: Brigitte Nielsen is leaving the past in the past. In a recent interview with People, the Creed II actor said she’s barely spoken to her ex-husband, Sylvester Stallone, since the pair went their separate ways in the ‘80s. “[My marriage] to Sylvester Stallone was so long ago,” Nielsen told the outlet. “I never think about him. Sometimes it feels like it never even happened.” The pair were married from 1985-1987. She added with a laugh, “I have no idea what that guy is up to. You move on, you know? You’re so busy doing other things that it can be like, ‘Wait, what was his name again?'”

NORTH WEST CRITICIZES KIM KARDASHIAN’S 2023 MET GALA LOOK: North West spoke her mind on the latest episode of The Kardashians. When Kim Kardashian asked her what she thought of her 2023 Met Gala look, North said, “The pearls look fake.” She added, “I like the pearls, I just don’t like that it looks like from the dollar store.” North later tore apart Kim’s ex, Pete Davidson, for his look at the event as well. “You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station,” she said. “All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits, and she loves to critique,” Kim said in a confessional. “North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10 year old, so I never do, but it stings a little.”