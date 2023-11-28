Paris Hilton, Chad Michael Murray, Linda Evangelista + More!

PARIS HILTON SAYS SHE ‘SURPRISED’ HER ‘WHOLE FAMILY’ WITH HER DAUGHTER LONDON ON THANKSGIVING: Paris Hilton kept her second child a secret from her “whole family” as well as the public. The Simple Life star appeared on Monday’s (November 27th) episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark and shared that she introduced London to her family over the holiday weekend. “My Thanksgiving was amazing. Of course, that’s when I surprised the whole family with London,” she said. “Everyone thought a magician was coming. Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone’s all excited,” she added. “Then, I [walked] in just holding like a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!’”

CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY ADDRESSES CLAIMS THAT HE CHEATED ON ERIN FOSTER WITH SOPHIA BUSH: Chad Michael Murray is trying to leave all the One Tree Hill drama in the past. “It’s not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there’s just never a winner,” he told E! News recently. “I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future,” he continued. “Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always. So, I don’t think you’ll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That’s just not me. I’m not going to do it.” This comes after his ex-girlfriend, Erin Foster, said on her podcast last month that Murray cheated on her in a “pretty egregious way” with his costar, Sophia Bush, when the pair were an item in the early aughts.

LINDA EVANGELISTA EXPLAINS WHY SHE DOESN’T DATE: Linda Evangelista spoke with The Sunday Times over the weekend and explained why she isn’t interested in dating anymore. Her reasoning has since gone viral. “I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” The Super Models star said. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.”

TEYANA TAYLOR ADDRESSES DIVORCE FROM IMAN SHUMPERT: Teyana Taylor isn’t happy with how media outlets are covering her divorce from Iman Shumpert. The A Thousand and One actor took to her Instagram stories recently to make her voice heard. “I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy,” she wrote. “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media or blogs etc. So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public.” Taylor added, “It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so.” The former couple were married in 2016 and share two children together.