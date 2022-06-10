Parents Of 18-Year-Old Say Ezra Miller ‘Groomed’ And ‘Brainwashed’ Their Child

Following multiple arrests in Hawaii, The Flash actor Ezra Miller is now being accused of exhibiting a “pattern of corrupting a minor.”

Chase Iron Eyes and his wife Sara Jumping Eagle claim that Miller groomed their child, Gibson, starting from the age of 12. They say Miller allegedly drugged Gibson and that the Fantastic Beasts actor showed “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior.”

Earlier in the week, a judge signed a protective order at Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court, but the court “cannot locate or serve” Miller. Sara said their child is “basically brainwashed.”

However, the 18-year-old took to Instagram recently to deny their parents’ claims, adding that Miller “has only provided loving support and invaluable protection.”

“I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home. I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body,” they wrote.

In a follow-up video posted on Thursday (June 9th), Gibson added, “This is my life. These are my decisions. And I’m disappointed in my parents and the press in every way. Thank you.”