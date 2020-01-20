‘Parasite’ Makes SAG Award History

Korean thriller Parasite made history at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last night, becoming the first foreign-language film to win Best Motion Picture Cast. Parasite is just the second foreign language film to score an ensemble nomination in the history of the SAG Awards, following the 1997 Italian movie Life Is Beautiful.

In another streaming stride, Netflix’s The Crown nabbed Best TV Drama and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home Best TV Comedy.

In a repeat of the Golden Globes, Renee Zellweger (Judy) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) won for their leading film roles, while Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) surprised with their drama series victories. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) took home trophies in their comedy series categories.

Other highlights from the show:

The SAG Awards remained hostless but Eugene and Dan Levy bookended the awards by presenting the first award and kicking the “I Am an Actor” segment up a notch.

During Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, the actor joked about how his character in the film “was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.” After cracking the joke, a camera panned to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who smiled lovingly and clapped. “I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt joked at the start of his speech, referring to the statuette. Following Pitt’s acceptance speech, the actor was spotted backstage watching Aniston accept her own prize for The Morning Show – marking the first win for fledgling programming service Apple TV+.

Heath Ledger received a heartfelt shout out from Joaquin Phoenix as the “Joker” star accepted the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Ledger famously portrayed the comic book villain in 2008’s “The Dark Knight” and won numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award. With his win, Phoenix, an Oscar nominee, is on the way to collecting the same trio of awards for the role. “Really, I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,” he said. Ledger died in 2008 from an accidental overdose. He was 28.

The ceremony speeches were mostly more personal than political. That changed briefly when Robert De Niro accepted his award, giving defense to actors wading into the public arena, offering no apology for having “a bigger voice” because of his stardom, noting, “As a citizen, I have as much right as anybody … to voice my opinion.”

SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance announced that Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg had pledged a $250,000 matching donation to the foundation in response to Vance’s call to raise an addition $1.5 million for the national nonprofit organization.

SAG Award Winners include:

Movies

Best Ensemble: “Parasite”

“Parasite” Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” Best Actress: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Best Stunt Ensemble: “Avengers: Endgame”

Television

Best Drama Ensemble: “The Crown”

“The Crown” Best Drama Actor: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” Best Drama Actress: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” Best Comedy Ensemble: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Best Comedy Actor: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Best Comedy Actress: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” Best Movie/Mini Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” Best Movie/Mini Actress: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” Best Stunt Ensemble: “Game of Thrones”

“Game of Thrones” Life Achievement Award: Robert De Niro

BROADCAST AUDIO:

In clip one, Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan accept the award for Best Comedy Ensemble.

[“(Alex) I voted for Fleabag. This is really weird. This makes no sense. I don’t know what to say. I am going to take this home and make sweet love to it through my spanks hole. Anyone else got anything to say? Honestly, this makes no sense. Fleabag is brilliant. You guys are brilliant. (Rachel) We are very, very surprised. (Alex) I didn’t vote for Rachel, I didn’t photo for Tony. (Rachel) I forgot to vote. (Alex) This makes no sense. Wow. Somebody else… (Rachel) We just want to say, obviously this is a huge ensemble we are so proud to be a part of. This ensemble extends far beyond those you see on this stage. We are missing, as Tony said, one really important member of our ensemble. Brian Tarantina. We had such an amazing time here with him last year. Thank you so, so much for this. This is dedicated to him. Thank you to our casting directors, Jeannie, Meredith, Cindy, for bringing you us all together. Thank you guys. This is a mistake, but thank you.”] SOUNDCUE (1:12 OC: . . .but thank you.)

In clip two, Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor.

[“I have to add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, this means so much. More than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing. So I thank you. I want to thank my co-stars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet. Dakota Fanning’s feet. Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA. We all know what we do is a team sport, and we elevate each other. And I got to work with some amazing people. Mr Pacino, Mr Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota, Tim. Where are you guys? Mrs Butters. A bunch of the new generation. Margaret Qualley. Austin Butler. You all elevated my game. I certainly hope I did the same for you. Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. Big. Listen, I love our community so much. It has been amazing to me. I have met so many amazing people along the way. Each of us in this room, you know, we know pain, we know loneliness. We bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace. We have had moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen. We have all had a laugh at our ridiculousness. We know funny, and we bring that to the screen. And… I think that is a worthy endeavor. I have been banging away at this thing for 30 years. I think the simple math is some projects work, and some don’t, and there is no reason to belabor either one. Just get on to the next and keep telling stories. Thank you for this. My love and respect. Enjoy the evening, because tomorrow it is back to work.”] SOUNDCUE (2:53 OC: . . .is back to work.)

In clip three, Helena Bonham Carter accepts the award for Best Drama Ensemble.

[“My son’s here and obviously winning doesn’t mean anything. It’s about the partaking. It’s so nice to win. I’ve been told to speak on behalf… unless you guys… Do you want to say something? I’m sorry there are only three of us here. There are actually 249 members of The Crown cast. But we couldn’t all come here. And we’re all working like tomorrow some of we’re leaving in about five minutes. But thank you so much. Obviously, we’re all here because of other people’s really good work. I think it will be nice to… to think Nina Gold who cast us. And obviously, we wouldn’t be any… anywhere without words, Morgan. And thank you for his genius. And Left Bank, Netflix. It’s the most fun job and I’m amazed that we get a prize on top of the fun of doing it. And it’s our privilege to be on this great show. I’ve had the time of my life. I think we all have. And it’s really as good as it gets this show. I really recommend it, if you want a job. It’s amazing how well produced this thing is and it’s because of Susan Mackie and Harry. I would thank everybody else but they’re all asleep at home so there is not much point. And Netflix, I love you very much. Lots of love. Thank you.”] SOUNDCUE (1:36 OC: . . .Lots of love. Thank you.)

In clip four, Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for Best Drama Actress.

[“What. Oh my gosh. This is so unbelievable. What a room. You know, I was thinking back to when I was a little girl, and I would… I didn’t have a VCR, but I had a tape recorder, and I would tape Laverne and Shirley, Happy Days, on my tape deck and I would listen to these episodes in my head and I just would just think, I’m gonna one day, I am going to do that. I am going to get out of this house, that is another story, and I am going to be that. Then I got a Bob’s Big Boy commercial, and I got into SAG. That was a humble beginnings, but you have to start somewhere. I just have to say I am so grateful. First of all Carey, our extraordinary head writer who created, not just one but so many characters that are so layered and complicated and messy and ugly and beautifully human. Boy, did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters. Who knew that emotional break-downs felt that good? It was literally like seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work, so thank you for watching that. And just every actor in this room, our fearless leader, Michael. Reese Witherspoon, where are you? My partner in crime. I love you girl. It took 20 years but we did it. And my producing partner, Kristen, Amanda, Christen, Top of the Hill. Laura. Dreams do come true, honey. And all of you, your performances inspire me. For years I feel like we have kind of grown up together. I know the few times I have been invited back into this room over the last 20 something years, it has been so special, the times that I have been invited. And to be up here is truly an honor. Thank you. Oh, Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary, and your magic is real buddy. I love you.”] SOUNDCUE (2:15 OC: . . .buddy. I love you.)

In clip five, Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Best Actor.

[“Hi. I was here many years ago and I couldn’t fully appreciate it at the time. I now realize how fortunate I am to be a part of this community. Have such reverence of actors and what we do. It’s an honor to really be here. I would like to talk about my fellow nominees. If that’s ok. When I started acting again going to auditions, I always get the final callback. Many people know what that’s like. There would be like two other guys I was up against. We would always lose to this one kid. No actor would ever say his name because it was like too much. But every casting director would whisper… it’s Leonardo. Who is this Leonardo? Leo, you’ve been an inspiration for over 25 years to me and so many people. I thank you very very, very much. Christian, I don’t know where you are. Christian, you commit to your roles in ways that I can only dream of. I just… You never turn in a bad performance. It’s infuriating. I wish you would. One time. Just suck once. It would be great, okay? Adam, I’ve been watching you the last few years and you’ve just been turning in these beautiful nuanced, incredible, profound performances, and I’m just moved by you, and you were devastating in this film. And you should be here. And Taron, where are you? I’m so happy for you wherever you are. Hey, hey, man, you’re so beautiful in this movie. And I’m so happy for you. And I can’t wait to see what else you do. And really understanding here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger. So thank you. And good night.“] SOUNDCUE (2:19 OC: . . .And good night.)

In clip six, Kang Ho Song accepts the award for Best Movie Ensemble.

[“(Kang) Thank you so much. Great honor. What a great honor. (Kang speaking foreign language) (Interpreter) Although Parasite, the title is Parasite, I think the story is about co-existence and how we can all live together. (Kang) Yeah, thank you. (Kang speaking foreign language) (Interpreter) But to be honored with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie. (Kang speaking foreign language) (Interpreter) I’m so honored to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire. I will never forget this beautiful night. Thank you so much.”] SOUNDCUE (1:15 OC: . . .Thank you so much.)

In clip seven, Laura Dern accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress.

[“Now I am emotional because I got to hug my dad. Thank you, Screen Actors Guild. Thank you, actors. What an incredible room to be in, to be in celebration of all these extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees and all of you, and acknowledged by our peers. I thank Netflix, the amazing Ted Scott, everyone. That team. My champions, Peter, Jason, Charlie, Annette, and all that guide me. I want to thank our Marriage Story family. Our leader, our hero, Noah, our incredible cast. To Adam, and Scarlett and the two partners in law, I would love to share this with the extraordinary Alan Alda and Ray Liotta. To casting directors Francine and Doug. To all casting directors who have somehow founds and discovered us. Namely Lynn for telling me to study and try this. And to all you actors. I literally, literally would not be here if it weren’t for actors. Thank you Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. Thank you for raising me in the community of your friends on your movies, doing your plays and getting to know the wealth of these extraordinary people. And for my grandma Mary raising me and my best friend on daily television reruns, and the partnerships and the voices and people I watched and loved forever. Lucille Ball, Vivian Vance, Mary Tyler Moore. All these amazing artists. Red Foxx and Freddy Prince. Everyone we got to grow up with that made us want to do this. Thank you all and I am staring at my Big Little Lies family. We get to love each other and work together. We are the most blessed people in the world. Thank you so much. I love you dad.”] SOUNDCUE (2:07 OC: . . .much. I love you dad.)

In clip eight, Michelle Williams accepts the award for Best Movie Mini Actress.

[“Thank you. So much for this. When I was 12, in between extra work and th occasional infomercial I had the good fortune to be in a movie with sir Ben Kingsley. He said something to me I still think about. He said I don’t like to act. It is very lonely. I like to react. I felt that loneliness, and we have all felt that loneliness, sometimes you are in a scene and doing a monologue. Sometimes you are in a scene with somebody else, but you feel like you are doing a monologue. Sometimes you are acting with someone and their ego, which is very lonely. And sometimes you are acting with a dog. And sometimes you get so damn lucky that you find yourself opposite Sam Rockwell. Sam, I found Gwen by looking at Bob. There he was looking back at me, always telling me the truth in exquisite detail. I could believe that I was Gwen because I knew that you were Bob. Incidentally I got to work with sir Ben one more time 15 years later and I was playing a ghost. He asked me how that was going for me and he remarked on the inherent loneliness or the character, he said he would never play a ghost again because it is very difficult for an actor. You never where on Earth you are coming from or where your going to. I never felt like that inside of Nicole Fosse. The constancy of our crew, our writers, our dance team, our music team and Jackie and Nicole, the hair and makeup. Tom, like everything else in our like, I share this with you. Matilda, it is one thing to be completely honest as an actor, it is another to be completely honest as a human being. That is just who you are and how you live and your teach me by being you. Though I love you and I am coming home. Thank you.”] SOUNDCUE (2:07 OC: . . .coming home. Thank you.)

In clip nine, Peter Dinklage accepts the award for Best Drama Actor.

[“Hello. Hello. Oh, my, I think he was on Game of Thrones. I would like to thank the people of northern Ireland. Who put up with… are you from there? Who put up with us for nine years, and then I would also like to thank everyone at table nine and ten and beyond over there because we put up with each other for nine years. And finally, and most importantly, I would like to thank my wife who put up with me for more than nine years but lived in place far away from home but made it home because we were together. Thank you.”] SOUNDCUE (:57 OC: . . .were together. Thank you.)

In clip ten, Phoebe Waller Bridge accepts the award for Best Comedy Actress.

[“ Oh, my God. Thank you, everyone. Oh, my God. Normally I try to be spontaneous in these speeches, but I don’t trust myself not to be bleeped out again this time. I have written some things down. First of all, I want to say a massive, massive thank you to my agency UTA, and Alec, and Independent and my amazing team. PJ Shapiro, Cara, Christine and Jerry. Alexis at Shelter who has brought me along this journey and kept me so calm. And also the fun party crowd at the same time. But this is what I really wanted to say. The Fleabag team go home tomorrow back to the UK, except for Brett, who you get to keep, lucky things. But I have to say from the bottom of my heart thank you for being so supportive of our show on these shores. With all the chaos of the outfits and the interviews and the six pack that my make up artist drew on me this evening, and all the kind of predrinks, after parties and the amazing Hollywood things that happen here, it is easy to be distracted from the thing that actually happen to us. At some point it will all hit me and I will go into a corner and have a good cry about it. But tonight we as a Fleabag gang from the UK will soak this up, celebrate and spend this evening with all of you amazing actors in a room I never imagined I would be in. So thank you. This whole thing really has been a dream and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it was just that, then thank you. It has been the most beautiful dream.”] SOUNDCUE (1:45 OC: . . .most beautiful dream.)

In clip eleven, Renee Zellweger accepts the award for Best Actress.

[“Oh, wow. Hello, my family. What an honor. What an honor from my actor family. Thank you so much for this. And thank you for inviting me here alongside my extraordinary sisters whose work touched me so deeply. I celebrate ya’ll whenever you come out with anything with a popcorn breakfast at the theater. And it’s my… it’s my great honor to be here tonight alongside y’all. And I’m just so grateful.And for the privilege on reflecting on the life of one of our own and most beloved. I have to thank my fellow actors, the gifted Jesse Buckley and Fin Whitrock, Darcey and Bella, and Andy, and Royce, and Lewen, and Dan, and Jody. Sharing the celebration of Judy Garland’s legacy will always be one of my greatest life’s blessings. If I can squeeze in a thank you to Kate from Texas. Thank you for sharing early days with me and letting me sleep on your couch. I still look up to you. Tom Cruise for your example of professionalism on set and striving for excellence and generosity and unconditional kindness and Vincent, thank you for showing me how to work and the seriousness of work so that it can matter more. And to this community, you have taught me so much along the way. And I’m so grateful to you, especially to my sisters. Your example inspires me. I feel so lucky to be a member of this family of storytellers who gets to do work that reflects the experience of being human and fosters understanding and empathy and unity. And with some luck maybe pushes history a little but closer to the light. Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight. This is for you. Thank you so much, everyone. Thank you so much.“] SOUNDCUE (2:17 OC: . . .Thank you so much.)

In clip twelve, Robert De Niro accepts the Life Achievement Award.

[“Thank you, Leo. Thank you. For those generous, generous words, thank you. As actors, we don’t take victory laps. We’re too worried about what our next job will be. So it makes me very happy to know that my next job is working with you and Marty. At least I know I’ve got another year of health insurance. I’ve been puzzling over what to say tonight to express my appreciation for this award tonight. But more than that, for being a part of this community of actors for being able to have a career with dignity and creative fulfillment. We, as actors, don’t do it all alone. We can’t do it alone. We depend on each other for collaboration in our work, and support and fellowship both on screen and off. And for that, I am so grateful. I thank SAG-AFTRA for tirelessly fighting on our behalf for workplace and economic gains, and respect. And that especially bears remembering these days when there’s so much hostility towards unions. Political leaders who support unions are more likely to support the Affordable Care Act, equitable taxes, humane immigration regulations, a safe environment, a diverse citizenry, reproductive rights, sensible gun control, and fair wages and benefits. We owe them our support. And we owe them our vote. I can imagine some of you saying, all right, let’s not get into all of the politics. That’s all right. But we’re in such a dire situation, so deeply concerning to me and to so many others, I have to say something. And I thought I said it pretty well to Variety the other day, so I’m going to quote myself. There’s right and there’s wrong, and there’s common sense, and there’s abuse of power, and as a citizen I have as much right as anybody, an actor, an athlete, a musician, or anybody else to voice my opinion. And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’m going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power. And that’s all I’m going to say about that tonight. I’m so happy to share this with so many friends here tonight. My dear friends Julie and Barry, Fiona and Art, Maryann and Josh, James, Stan, my beautiful son Julian, all my beautiful sons and daughters watching at home. The whole Netflix Irishman crew, especially my SAG-AFTRA brothers and sisters. I will treasure this life achievement award because it comes from you, my comrades in arms, my fellow actors, my friends. Thank you. Thank you.”] SOUNDCUE (3:42 OC: . . .Thank you. Thank you.)

In clip thirteen, Sam Rockwell accepts the award for Best Movie Mini Actor.

[“I did not expect this at all. You think you can dance, and then you meet these Fosse choreographers, Andy, Suzy Mizner, Maryanne Lamb. I had some MC Hammer moves and some Tom Cruise Risky Business moves but these people can really dance. As Michelle said. They look like ordinary people but they’re really superheroes. To my fellow nominees, I really didn’t think I would be standing here. I share this with all of you. And especially Tommy Kale and the amazing Michelle Williams, my wonder twin. I can’t imagine doing this with anybody else but you. My acting coach Terry Nickerbacher. Jason. My beloved Leslie Bibb, for reading scripts with me during the Christmas break. Thank you. I love you very much. Thank you very much.”] SOUNDCUE (1:01 OC: . . .Thank you very much.)

