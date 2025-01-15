Paramore Members Help Hayley Williams’ Grandfather Release Album He Made In The ’70s

Paramore has united to support the release of an album recorded by Hayley Williams‘ grandfather, Rusty Williams, in the 1970s. Unaware of the recordings before, Hayley decided to release the album titled ‘Grand Man,’ through drummer Zac Farro’s label. The lead single ‘Knocking (At Your Door)’ is already available, making this Rusty’s official music release, following a brief appearance on Hayley’s 2020 solo album. “I didn’t expect anything, and I’m too old to be famous,” Rusty Williams said. “But I just want to know someone liked what I did, and to be touched by whatever the hell they are listening to. I want people to see how it felt when things were real.” (NME)