Pamela Anderson’s Son Wishes She ‘Made The Money’ From Stolen Sex Tape

In Pamela Anderson’s Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, set to be released on Tuesday (January 31st), Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, opens up about how his parents’ stolen sex tape affected their lives.

“I wish she would have made the money,” Brandon reportedly says. “She would have made millions of dollars if she had just signed the paper.”

He continues, commenting on how the sex tape altered the course of his mother’s career. “Instead she sat back with nothing and watched her career fizzle into thin air. She was in debt most of her life,” he says.

“When I was a kid, I always thought that everyone knew things about me and my family that they really shouldn’t have known, and everyone had this dirty little secret about my family,” he added.

In the documentary, Anderson says she never would have “monetized” on the stolen tape.