Pamela Anderson Says She Never Married Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson never married Jon Peters, she tells The New York Times.

The 52-year-old Baywatch star made headlines in January with reports that she and Peters secretly married in a private Malibu ceremony. A few weeks later, reports of their split emerged. In a public statement at the time, she said: “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.”

Now, she’s telling the Times: “I wasn’t married. No… I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear… I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it.”

She continues, “It was just kind of a little moment. A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre… But that’s it.”

She also expands upon what she meant by a “moment.”

Anderson says: “I was in India… and I’d been gone for three weeks in this ayurvedic center, meditating, just so clear. I came back and VWOOM, within 24 hours, I saw Jon. It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It’s just a friendship.”

The pair, she adds, are no longer in touch.