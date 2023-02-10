Pamela Anderson Reportedly Believes Tommy Lee Is Still Her ‘One True Love’

Pamela Anderson reportedly believes that Tommy Lee is still her “one true love.”

Texts from the former Baywatch babe to her currently married ex recently surfaced on TikTok. In the messages, Anderson tells Lee that it was really the paparazzi that tore them apart and that she “never recovered” from their breakup.

Sources close to the former Playboy model told TMZ that she’s not trying to break up his marriage. She’s just trying to “express gratitude for their history.”

However, the outlet reports that friends of the Motley Crue drummer say she is trying to break the couple up and that Lee wants nothing more than for his ex to move on because the messages are “very triggering” for him and his current wife, Brittany Furlan.