Pamela Anderson Marries Jon Peters in Secret Ceremony

Well this was unexpected! It took 30 years, but movie mogul Jon Peters has finally landed the woman of his dreams, Pamela Anderson. The pair got married after their first date 30 years ago and several intervening marriages between, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair got back together a few months ago, and decided to make it official in a secret Malibu ceremony on January 20th.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters tells THR. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

This is a fifth marriage for both of them. Anderson’s exes include rocker Tommy Lee, with whom she has two adult sons; Kid Rock; and Rick Salomon (twice). She dated French soccer star Adil Rami most recently. Peters’ exes include actress Lesley Ann Warren, Barbra Streisand and Christine Forsyth-Peters. Forsyth-Peters attended the nuptials with their daughters Caleigh and Skye (Peters’ daughter Kendyl was also in attendance, as were Anderson’s sons, Brandon and Dylan).

Anderson is 52 and Peters is 74, and they met in the 1980s at Playboy Mansion.

“I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star,” he told THR at the time. “We ended up living together. Of course, Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no makeup was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, “Don’t do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.” She ignored him and went on to cover the mag 13 times.

Anderson shared the following poem with THR about their marriage:

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood – no one compares –

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ..

He’s been there all along. Never failed me –

I’m ready now and

he’s ready too – We

understand

and respect each other – We love each other without conditions. –

I’m a lucky woman. – Proof

God has a plan”

Peters is celebrated for his film productions like Flashdance, The Witches of Eastwick, Batman and Batman Returns.