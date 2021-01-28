Pamela Anderson Got Married + She Is Quitting Social, Because Mind Control

Everyone has their reasons for a digi-detox. Pamela Anderson is sharing hers. She posted: “This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. I’ve never been interested in social media and now that I’m settled into the life, I’m genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature. I am free.”

The 53-year-old continued, “Thanks for the love. Blessings to you all. Let’s hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time”.

Anderson believes that Big Tech companies “want” the masses to be distracted by their services so that they “make money” and have “control over your brain.” She concluded her posts with various hashtags, including “freedom,” “intimacy” and “human connection.”

This decision comes months after she became creative director of Jasmin, a new social platform.

MARRIAGE

Anderson is also a bride for the fifth time, according to Page Six. She secretly married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve. This comes after her marriage to Jon Peters, which lasted 12 days.

“He’s in his 40s. A real man, finally,” a friend of Anderson told Page Six of Hayhurst. “He knows how to handle her. It’s very cool to see. She’s completely comfortable, and they’re never out of each other’s sight.”

She was also previously married to Tommy Lee and Rick Solomon (twice).