Owen Wilson’s Older Brother Helped Him Recover After Suicide Attempt

Owen Wilson opened up to Esquire about his 2007 suicide attempt.

The Loki star told the outlet, “Sometimes life seems to be played by Tom Hardy in The Revenant, some nightmarish guy trying to kill you, where even if you get the upper hand, he’s still going to be there at the end whispering, ‘This ain’t gonna bring your boy back’ or your dad back or any good times from your past back. Or whatever.

“And when life’s being played by that guy, you just gotta hang on and wait for it to pass.’”

Wilson also shared that his older brother Andrew helped him through his hard time. The eldest Wilson brother moved into his house with him and wrote out schedules for him in order to help things to seem manageable during his recovery.