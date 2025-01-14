Oscar Nominations Delayed Amid L.A. Fires, Ceremony Still Set For March

The Oscars have adjusted their timeline due to ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, extending the nomination voting period and rescheduling key events. The voting period will now end on Friday, Jan. 17, with nominations set to be announced on Jan. 23 in a virtual event. The 97th Oscars ceremony remains scheduled for March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, with the cancellation of the Oscar Nominees Luncheon and the postponement of the Scientific and Technical Awards. Academy officials Bill Kramer and Janet Yang expressed support for the fire-impacted community, with the Academy donating $750,000 to relief efforts. (Variety)