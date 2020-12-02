Oscar-Nominated Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno, has come out as transgender. Elliot, previously known as Ellen, shared on social media: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page continued: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Page uses he/him and they/them pronouns, and describes himself as transgender and non-binary, meaning that his gender is neither man nor woman.

Page’s wife Emma Portner is fully supporting Page. “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” Portner, 26, added in the caption. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Celebs supported her too. James Gunn, who directed Page in the 2010 film Super, responded on Twitter, “Elliot, I love you, am proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us.”

LGBTQ activist and pop star Miley Cyrus took to the comments section and declared, “Elliot rules!”

GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, Nick Adams, said: “Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”