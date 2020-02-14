Orlando Bloom Misspells Son’s Name in New Tattoo

Orlando Bloom shared his fancy new tattoo on Instagram. As he excitedly informed fans, the new ink, featuring a thin black line and a series of numbers across his arm, was code for his son Flynn. Literally.

He wrote: “It’s Flynn in MORSE CODE and his dob [date of birth] and time.”

However, something got lost in translation, fans said. “If the Morse code is supposed to spell out Flynn then there is a mistake,” one follower wrote. The tattoo appears to instead read, “Frynn.” Another dot before the “Y” would fix it, others noted.

Bloom’s tattoo artist copped to the error, writing: “A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son. and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :).”

Bloom shares Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. He is engaged to Katy Perry and he has said that they plan to have more children together.