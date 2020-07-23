Orlando Bloom Honors His Late Dog Mighty With New Tattoo

Orlando Bloom is marking the passing of his beloved dog Mighty with new ink. The 43-year-old confirmed on social media, “Mighty’s on the other side now.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star paid tribute to Might with a tattoo of his name on his chest. The ink also features an ace of spades in a heart.

He wrote of the brutal seven-day search for Mighty: “After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day—the number of completion—we found his collar. I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing.”

Mighty went missing in Montecito, California, and he said that he and fiancé Katy Perry “left no stone unturned, crawled [through] all the manholes, under the roads, searched every backyard and creek bed” and “had two separate sniffer dogs do their best, as well.”

“I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion,” he continued. “I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every backyard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s.”

He thanked his neighbors for letting him “search through their yards for him” and for supporting his “midnight walks.”

“It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times,” he wrote.

Perry wrote: “We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget‘s brother so much. Forever a paw-shaped hole in our hearts.”

Their friend Jennifer Aniston commented on Bloom’s post: “I’m so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you.”

“Oh no!! Gutted!!!” Cynthia Erivo added. “Love to you!!!”