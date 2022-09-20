Original ‘American Idol’ Judges Reunite For Kelly Clarkson’s Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul all came together to honor Kelly Clarkson during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday (September 19th). The original American Idol judges posed for photos with Clarkson as she held her star.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cowell said, “We were just talking about the moment when you sang ‘Respect,’ and we all looked at each other, and it was like, ‘Oh. My. God. Thank you.’ And then, I went up to you, afterwards, because obviously, I was thinking, ‘I think you’re gonna win this show.'”

He continued, “And I said, ‘I just wanna say, that was amazing, Kelly, and I’m here,’ and you turned around to me and said, ‘Simon, without being rude, I would rather we didn’t talk until the end of the series,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow, what does that mean?’ It means, stay away from me, I know what I’m doing.'” Clarkson shared that she didn’t want it to seem like she was getting special treatment from the judges.

Cowell went on to say that American Idol owes its success in part to Clarkson. “I remember that moment when your name was called and I was — I was honestly thinking to myself, ‘Thanks to you, we may have another season.’ I can honestly say to you, ‘Thanks to you, I’m here today,'” he said.