Oprah Winfrey Shares How She’s Celebrating Her 70th Birthday

Oprah Winfrey turned 70 on Monday (January 29th), and she shared a video of herself going for a run on a beach in California alongside one of her dogs and her trainer to Instagram. “Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love,” The Color Purple actor wrote.

Winfrey also penned an essay published by Oprah Daily Monday (January 29th) about how she decided to celebrate the milestone. “I had such pressure from all my friends to do something big, something special; to have a dinner, a party or luncheon — or to go somewhere like a spa, a hike, a resort, or to meditate in Nepal,” the former talk show host said.

She took her friend Wintley’s advice instead. “’You’re too blessed to stress. Savor the fragrances of your extraordinary life,’” he told her. “It reminded me of the last line of ‘Love After Love,’ one of my favorite poems by Derek Walcott: ‘Sit. Feast on your life,'” she wrote.

The Selma actor has been “going through old journals, photos, memory boxes, feasting, savoring, and marveling at the discovery, pain, joy, and wonder of 70 years of growing into the woman I am.”