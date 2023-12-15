Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Rosario Dawson + More!

OPRAH WINFREY COMMENTS ON DREW BARRYMORE ‘STROKING’ HER ARM ON ‘THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW:’ Oprah Winfrey appeared on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and some on social media were bothered by how much Barrymore touched the A Wrinkle in Time actor. However, Winfrey told TMZ she thought it was “comforting.” The former talk show host explained, “I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm. I went home and told Stedman I need to be stroked on the arm. It’s so comforting!” She added, “No, I was not uncomfortable at all. I’ve never seen or done that, but I thought it was endearing. I thought it was really great. Drew’s terrific, and I love that she’s always herself.”

ROSARIO DAWSON IS EXPECTING HER FIRST GRANDCHILD: Rosario Dawson is going to be a grandmother in 2024! The Ahsoka actor told Page Six on Wednesday (December 13th) that her 21-year-old daughter, Isabella, is pregnant with her first child. Dawson adopted Isabella in 2014 when she was 11 years old. “It’s very exciting,” the Josie and the Pussycats actor told the outlet. She added that she looks forward to being called a “Glamma.”

PARIS HILTON SAYS THAT SHE HAD CHANGED HER NEWBORN BABY’S DIAPER PRIOR TO ‘PARIS IN LOVE’ EPISODE: Paris Hilton shared a video to TikTok on Wednesday (December 13th) to “clear the air” about a comment she made on a recent episode of her reality show, Paris In Love. The Simple Life star told her sister, Nicky Hilton, that she hadn’t changed her son Phoenix’s diaper yet. “On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let’s be honest, was just me having a bit of fun – as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home,” she wrote in the caption. “But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I’m fully involved and loving every moment of it. It’s interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously. Even though this season was the most real, authentic and raw I have ever been with my fans. Sometimes, I play into the whimsical character I portrayed on #TheSimpleLife.”

OLIVIA RODRIGO AND LOUIS PARTRIDGE ARE SPOTTED KISSING IN NEW YORK CITY: It appears the romance rumors are true regarding Olivia Rodrigo and Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were photographed kissing at a gas station in New York City Wednesday (December 14th). This comes after they first sparked dating rumors in October.