Oprah Winfrey Believes Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Can Make Peace With Royal Family

In an interview with Extra published on Monday (September 12th), Oprah Winfrey said she believes there’s “an opportunity for peacemaking” between the Sussexes and the royal family, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle over the weekend, Extra’s Jenn Lahmers asked Winfrey, “You sat down with Meghan and Harry. We’re seeing the four of them together now in London. Is there a hope out there this, in some way, her passing would be a way to unify the family, maybe heal some wounds?”

Winfrey responded, “Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking … And hopefully, there will be that.”