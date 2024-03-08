Oprah To Host Primetime Special On Weight Loss Medications

Oprah Winfrey will host a primetime special on ABC and Hulu called An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution on March 18th. The show will focus on the impact of prescription weight-loss medications and aims to address questions and concerns related to their influence on healthcare, economy, lifestyle, and culture.

Winfrey, who has openly admitted to using weight-loss medication as a “maintenance tool,” expressed her personal connection to the topic and the need to release the shame and stigma surrounding weight. She stated, “Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it’s about the brain.” The special will feature leading medical experts, everyday individuals battling obesity, and discussions on important topics like health equity and the future of weight-loss medications.