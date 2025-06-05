Oprah, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian Top List Of Richest Female Celebrities

Forbes‘ latest list of America’s Richest Women Celebrities still has Oprah Winfrey in the top spot, with a worth of $3.1 billion. The talk show mogul continues building her fortune through Netflix, real estate, and investments. Kim Kardashian is worth $1.7 billion thanks largely to Skims and SKKN. Taylor Swift, worth $1.6 billion, earned a huge chunk of her fortune from her blockbuster Eras Tour along with successful movies, books, and album re-recordings. Rihanna’s $1 billion fortune dropped $400 million, but Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty remain wildly lucrative. Beyoncé, worth $780 million, grew 4% from her Renaissance tour. Other notables include Selena Gomez ($700 million) and Kylie Jenner ($670 million), whose cosmetic businesses made them successful entrepreneurs. (Forbes)