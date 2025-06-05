Entertainment News 

Oprah, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian Top List Of Richest Female Celebrities

Kevin

Forbes‘ latest list of America’s Richest Women Celebrities still has Oprah Winfrey in the top spot, with a worth of $3.1 billion. The talk show mogul continues building her fortune through Netflix, real estate, and investments. Kim Kardashian is worth $1.7 billion thanks largely to Skims and SKKN. Taylor Swift, worth $1.6 billion, earned a huge chunk of her fortune from her blockbuster Eras Tour along with successful movies, books, and album re-recordings. Rihanna’s $1 billion fortune dropped $400 million, but Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty remain wildly lucrative. Beyoncé, worth $780 million, grew 4% from her Renaissance tour. Other notables include Selena Gomez ($700 million) and Kylie Jenner ($670 million), whose cosmetic businesses made them successful entrepreneurs. (Forbes)