Oprah Says She Has Never Needed A Therapist Because Of Her Friendship With Gayle

During a recent stop on her 2020 Vision: You Life in Focus Tour, Oprah interviewed her best friend Gayle King and revealed that she never needed therapy because of their friendship. She said, “I never needed therapy because I had you as my friend!”

Gayle responded, “We have talked about everything and nothing. You’ve never had therapy, but I’ve been to five therapists when I was married. And may I just say this? Nobody has been a better therapist than Oprah!”