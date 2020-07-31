Oprah Gives Up Cover of Magazine for First Time for Breonna Taylor

Oprah Winfrey has covered every issue of The Oprah Magazine for 20 years, until now. Winfrey ceded the cover to Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police at her home in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13th.

In her column, Winfrey wrote: “What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover.”

The historic move comes as Winfrey moves the magazine to digital only at the end of the year. The September issue also features a silhouette of Taylor by Janelle Washington, with 89 names from the African American Policy Forum’s #SayHerName campaign. Each page of the issue also includes tips for anti-racist actions readers can take.

The issue drops August 11th.