‘Oppenheimer’ Wins Big At 81st Golden Globes

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday night (January 7th) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Hosted by Jo Koy, the ceremony aired live on CBS and Paramount +.

Koy was booed during his opening monologue, causing him to go off-script and say, “Yo, I got the gig ten days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Shut up! You’re kidding me, right?” He later made a joke about Taylor Swift, and her unenthused response went viral on social media. “We came on after a football doubleheader,” Koy said. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL … On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the evening, taking home five Golden Globes in total, including Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Cillian Murphy.

Lily Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous person to win the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Speaking Blackfoot upon receiving the award, she said, “This is a historic win and it doesn’t belong to just me.” Gladstone dedicated the award to “every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream.”

Barbie led the nominations with nine nods, taking home the awards for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song. “It was exactly a year ago almost that we were shown the movie and I was very miserable and depressed at the time,” Billie Eilish said while accepting the award for Best Original Song. “Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit. A year later, here we are and I feel incredibly lucky and grateful.”

For television, Succession led the way with four trophies, including Best Television Series – Drama. Beef and The Bear followed close behind with three awards each.

Quite a few first-time nominees became first-time winners, including Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Steven Yeun, Ayo Edebiri, and Ali Wong. Wong made history as the first Asian actor to win the award for Best Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television for her role in Beef, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The evening’s presenters included Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Ray Romano, Keri Russell, Issa Rae, Orlando Bloom, Angela Bassett, George Lopez, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Patrick J. Adams, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession (HBO | Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear (FX)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Beef (Netflix)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie Music & Lyrics By: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron (Gkids)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) – France

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Da’vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)